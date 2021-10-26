Designed with low latency electronic trading in mind, the Enyx 40G MAC/PCS Ultra Low Latency IP core brings best-in-class network connectivity to your FPGA designs.



Geared towards minimizing time-to-market with our full RTL implementation and support, the Enyx 40G MAC/PCS ULL IP core helps you stay at the forefront of technology.



The Enyx 40G MAC/PCS ULL is available exclusively as part of an nxFramework subscription.