The Apodis IPL4002M OTN processors ASICs are a member of Tera-Pass’ product family for access applications. Apodis IPL4002M processors support the functionality required by metro, access and enterprise networks. Apodis IPL4002M client-side supports up to 16 multi-service, multi-rate ports and multiplexes them to 4 OTU2/OTU1 (10.7/11.1 G or 2.7G) bearers.



