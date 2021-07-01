AL-D320 is Allegro DVT’s decoder IP core which adds support for the VVC video format. It is a multi-format, multi-stream real-time hardware solution for all semiconductor manufacturers integrating a high-performance video decoding solution into their chips.



Built upon a true multi-format architecture, the AL-D320 decoder IP core provides a highly scalable solution up to 16K and 360° video resolutions through a unique multi-format and multi-core architecture.



The AL-D320 decoder IP core also provides ultra-low latency decoding down to sub-frame for all mainstream video formats: VVC, AV1, VP9, H.265/HEVC and H.264/AVC, and higher decoding throughputs up to 8K120. In addition, chroma sampling of up to 4:4:4 and sample size up to 12-bit are supported.