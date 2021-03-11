AL-D310 is the Allegro DVT’s ultimate multi-format, multi-stream real-time hardware decoder IP core, for all semiconductor manufacturers looking to integrate a high-performance video decoding solutions into their chips.



Built upon a true multi-format architecture, the AL-D310 decoder IP core provides highly scalable solution up to 8K resolution through their multi-core architecture and selectable video codecs.



The AL-D310 decoder IP core also generalizes the ultra-low latency decoding down to sub-frame latency for all mainstream video formats: AV1, VP9, H.265/HEVC, H.264/AVC and JPEG. With 8-, 10- and 12-bit support and supporting chroma sampling of 4:2:0, 4:2:2 and 4:4:4, this decoder core is truly market leading.