130GF_PLL_02 is intended for SoC clock generation with support of BFSK modulation up to 4Mbps output data rate. PLL IP block embeds a reference 8MHz/16MHz/ 32MHz/64MHz XTAL oscillator, which is able to work as an input signal buffer in the same frequency range.

The internal 5.725GHz-5.875GHz high frequency VCO provides both excellent phase noise performance and ultra-fine frequency tuning step.

Quadrature former is intended to generate differential output signals with phase shift 90°, coherent to input signal.