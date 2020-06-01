500-1750MHz LNA with 1dB NF and 19dB gain
The IP block contains voltage supply regulator intended to keep internal LNA Vcc at selected level.
Features
- TSMC CMOS 55nm
- Operating frequency range from 500 to 1750 MHz
- Low noise figure (1 dB)
- Gain control range 19 dB
- Build-in supply voltage controller
Deliverables
- Schematic or NetList
- Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)
- Layout view (optional)
- Behavioral model (Verilog)
- Extracted view (optional)
- GDSII
- DRC, LVS, antenna report
- Test bench with saved configurations (optional)
- Documentation
Applications
- Front-end RF signal amplification in receivers
View 500-1750MHz LNA with 1dB NF and 19dB gain full description to...
- see the entire 500-1750MHz LNA with 1dB NF and 19dB gain datasheet
- get in contact with 500-1750MHz LNA with 1dB NF and 19dB gain Supplier