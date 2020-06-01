055TSMC_LNA_01 is an electronic amplifier intended to amplify a very low power signal without significantly degrading its SNR. The operating frequency range from 500 to 1750MHz is achieved using several matching schemes.

The IP block contains voltage supply regulator intended to keep internal LNA Vcc at selected level.



Features

TSMC CMOS 55nm

Operating frequency range from 500 to 1750 MHz

Low noise figure (1 dB)

Gain control range 19 dB

Build-in supply voltage controller

Deliverables

Schematic or NetList

Abstract model (.lef and .lib files)

Layout view (optional)

Behavioral model (Verilog)

Extracted view (optional)

GDSII

DRC, LVS, antenna report

Test bench with saved configurations (optional)

Documentation

Applications