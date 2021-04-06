CM1811ff is a 500mA, synchronous step-down integrated buck DC-DC converter IP core optimized for 3MHz fixed frequency operation and designed for SilTerra D18V (0.18μm BCD).



The input voltage range is from 2.5V to 5.5V and the output voltage can be configured from 1.0V to 3.3V with 100mV steps. It operates in PWM (current control mode) for heavy loads and has a PFM mode for light loads, improving it’s efficiency.



It also features integrated compensation and rectifier switches, power good indicator (high when the output voltage reaches 89.3% and low when the output voltage reaches 82.1% of the configured output voltage.), over-current protection (at start-up and cycle-by-cycle), and the option to have an external reference.