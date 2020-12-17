500Mbps LVDS IP library
• Transmitter LVDS driver (TX_LVDS);
• Receiver LVDS driver (RX_LVDS);
• Transceiver LVDS driver (RX_TX_LVDS);
• Reference current/voltage generators (RS_TOP).
RX_TX_LVDS driver has five available operation modes: transmitter, receiver, transmitter half-duplex, receiver half-duplex and shutdown.
The RS_TOP block is intended to output reference currents and voltage for RX_LVDS driver, TX_LVDS driver or TX_RX_LVDS driver.
Composing of LVDS library components allows to design a device with up to 16 pairs of data channels and 2 pairs of synchronization channels.
