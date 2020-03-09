50mA CMOS buck regulator
Two pins are required for this function: 5V input and 1.8V return. An external 50uH inductor and 1µ F capacitor are required.
Designed for TSMC 0.18µ processes with 5V fet option.
Features
- Input voltage range 3.0V – 5.5V.
- Output voltage 1.8V ±5%.
- 89% efficiency at 50mA.
- Short circuit protection.
- Over-temperature protection.
- Works with straight-through IO pads.
- External 1µF low ESR capacitor.
- External 50uH/75mA inductor.
- Power down/enable input.
- Fast response to current steps.
- <2% line and load regulation.
- 1.3MHz operation.
- 5mVpp ouput ripple
- -40°C to 120°C temperature operation.
- Base cell area 0.04mm2 in 0.18µ CMOS.
Block Diagram of the 50mA CMOS buck regulator IP Core
