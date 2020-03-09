The OT1150t180_50mA is a 50mA CMOS buck regulator designed for use in a wide variety of mixed signal device applications. Input range is 3V-5.5V and output voltage is 1.8V, making it suitable for 5V logic or lithium battery voltage inputs.



Two pins are required for this function: 5V input and 1.8V return. An external 50uH inductor and 1µ F capacitor are required.



Designed for TSMC 0.18µ processes with 5V fet option.

Features

Input voltage range 3.0V – 5.5V.

Output voltage 1.8V ±5%.

89% efficiency at 50mA.

Short circuit protection.

Over-temperature protection.

Works with straight-through IO pads.

External 1µF low ESR capacitor.

External 50uH/75mA inductor.

Power down/enable input.

Fast response to current steps.

<2% line and load regulation.

1.3MHz operation.

5mVpp ouput ripple

-40°C to 120°C temperature operation.

Base cell area 0.04mm2 in 0.18µ CMOS.

Block Diagram of the 50mA CMOS buck regulator IP Core