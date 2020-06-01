Audio codec with capacitor-less 106 dB dynamic range ADC and 120 dB SNR DAC with very low latency filters and ultra low power mode
56G Long-Reach PAM-4 SerDes
The Cadence 56G Long-Reach PAM-4 SerDes delivers exceptional performance with optimized power and area. The SerDes IP supports IEEE 802.3 and OIF standards electrical specifications.
Features
- Supports flexible configuration in 1, 2, and 4 lanes
- Supports industrial temperature range -40°C – 125°C
- Low-jitter phase-lock loops (PLLs) enable best-in-class timing recovery and jitter performance
- Continuous calibration and adaption provide robust performance across process, voltage, and temperature
Benefits
- Multi-rate support, including 56Gbps PAM-4 and 28G, 10G, and sub-10Gbps NRZ data rates, provides backward compatibility with legacy equipment operating at lower speeds
- Unique firmware-controlled adaptive power optimizer provides optimal power and performance tradeoffs, and more efficient system designs based on platform requirements
- DSP-based receiver architecture provides superior data recovery for lossy and noisy channels
- Extended reach capability enables customers to use lower cost PCBs and achieve greater flexibility in PCB and system design
- Fully autonomous startup and adaptation, as well as an integrated BIST capable of producing and checking PRBS are supported to enhance IP ease of use
