Hyperscale computing continues to be the main driver for very high-speed SerDes, and 112G/56G is a key enabler for cloud data center and optical networking applications. 56G connectivity is particularly important for 5G infrastructure deployment, both in baseband and remote radio head systems.



The Cadence 56G Long-Reach PAM-4 SerDes delivers exceptional performance with optimized power and area. The SerDes IP supports IEEE 802.3 and OIF standards electrical specifications.

Features

Supports flexible configuration in 1, 2, and 4 lanes

Supports industrial temperature range -40°C – 125°C

Low-jitter phase-lock loops (PLLs) enable best-in-class timing recovery and jitter performance

Continuous calibration and adaption provide robust performance across process, voltage, and temperature

Benefits