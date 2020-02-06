The Samsung Foundry 56G PAM4 SerDes PHY IP is a hard-macro PHY for the IEEE and OIF protocols. I/O pads and ESD structures are included with extensive BIST features such as loopbacks decrease the test time. It offers a cost-effective and low-power solution. It builds on silicon-proven designs that are in network applications.

Features

Samsung Foundry 10 nm low-power CMOS device technology

Supports a maximum LR channel loss of -35dB@14 GHz (ball-toball)

Supports a maximum -50dB@14 GHz crosstalk

Supports BIST feature capable of producing and checking PRBS7/13/31 random patterns

High-performance DAC in TX side can express extremely fine voltage level

Fine resolution of 7-bit and wide SFDR of 49dBc

Scalable power consumption according to channel-loss

Changeable via the number of FFE+DFE taps from 0 ~ 10

Full adaptation and calibration to guarantee stable performance

IP fully calibrates gain, offset, and skew of analog blocks by itself



IP fully adapts to any channels and phase-locks in any situation

Deliverables

Front-end DK: Timing LIB, Verilog model, and sample test bench

Back-end DK: Physical view LEF, GDSII layout, DRC, and LVS

Documentation: Datasheet and user guide

Block Diagram of the 56G PAM4 SerDes PHY - Samsung Foundry 10 nm LP