5G Baseband Platform IP for Mobile Broadband and IoT
The PentaG2™ architecture is a heterogeneous compute platform containing advanced scalar and vector DSP processors and special purpose accelerators, constituting complete signal path inline acceleration for all major processing channels to be able to meet the demanding power envelope of battery powered devices.
PentaG2™ supports the full gamut of 5G eMBB, URLLC, Sidelink and RedCap use cases, for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz, as well as legacy LTE and Cat 1 technologies. The platform is highly scalable and flexible and sustains bit-rates from a 100Mbps in case of the low power IoT, to 10Gbps and above for case of handset eMBB and FWA.
PentaG2™ comes in two main configurations:
PentaG2-Max – targeting wideband eMBB use cases in handsets and CPE/FWA Terminals and mmWave, as well as URLLC enabled AR/VR and C-V2X use cases.
PentaG2-Lite – supports a range of reduced capacity use cases, from LTE Cat1, to future 3GPP Rel-17/18 NR RedCap (Reduced Capacity, aka NR-Lite). PentaG2-Lite is an extremely efficient and lean baseband implementation with complete processing chain acceleration and utilizing a small footprint DSP controller, to meet the most stringent power budgets.
