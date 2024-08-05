130GF_LDO_03 is a Power management unit, designed to supply integrated circuits with stable and precise voltage. IP includes Bandgap block (BG), Voltage to current convertor (V2I), LDO to convert 1.3V – 2.0V voltage to 1.2V and supply analog circuits with load up to 15mA. Bandgap is a voltage reference source, where voltage is formed independently from temperature and power supply variations, and where typical reference voltage is 0.6V. V2I is a Voltage-to-Current converter to generate required nominal values of reference current to analog blocks.