5nm FinFET, 40mA LDO Voltage Regulator
This technology includes advanced features like current-share loops to make sure multiple regulators deliver similar amounts of power to the load when there are offsets in the system as well as uneven loading profiles. Additionally, can be used for distributed power delivery to allow powering of very large IPs using on-die routing resources.
LDO IP
