The VLDS040MLNT005 part number represents the integration of a Vidatronic 20 mA Power Quencher™ LDO IP Core, a 6-bit programmable output level and a Bandgap Voltage Reference IP Core into a single deliverable.



This technology includes advanced features like current-share loops to make sure multiple regulators deliver similar amounts of power to the load when there are offsets in the system as well as uneven loading profiles​​. Additionally, can be used for distributed power delivery to allow powering of very large IPs using on-die routing resources​​.