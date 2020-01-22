The ODT-ADS-6B1G-28 is a ultra-high performance current steering 6-bit 1 GSPS ADC in a standard 28nm CMOS process. The ADC uses a proprietary architecture that reduces harmonic and intermodulation distortions at high output frequencies and amplitudes. For ease of integration, an integrated bandgap voltage reference and reference buffer is included.

Features

6-bit resolution, variable update rate up to 1 GSPS

Fully differential current output, fully specified from -40C to 125C

Ultra low power dissipation

High linearity

Low noise spectral density

Wide output bandwidth

Available in I/Q and arrayed configurations

Over 20 years of delivering industry leading data converters for high volume production

Benefits

Class leading performance

Ultra low power

Compact area

Standard CMOS process (no special layers)

-40C to 125C operation

Deliverables

Datasheet

Hard Macro (GDSII)

Characterization Report (as applicable)

Abstract View (LEF) for top level connectivity

Integration and Customer Support

Applications