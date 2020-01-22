6-bit, 1 GSPS High Performance ADC in 28nm CMOS
Features
- 6-bit resolution, variable update rate up to 1 GSPS
- Fully differential current output, fully specified from -40C to 125C
- Ultra low power dissipation
- High linearity
- Low noise spectral density
- Wide output bandwidth
- Available in I/Q and arrayed configurations
- Over 20 years of delivering industry leading data converters for high volume production
Benefits
- Class leading performance
- Ultra low power
- Compact area
- Standard CMOS process (no special layers)
- -40C to 125C operation
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Hard Macro (GDSII)
- Characterization Report (as applicable)
- Abstract View (LEF) for top level connectivity
- Integration and Customer Support
Applications
- Software defined radio
- Medical Imaging
- High speed instrumentation
- Medical diagnostics
- Wireless communications
- Wireline communications
- DOCSIS 3.x cable modem
