The ODT-AFE-6B1G-T28 is a high-performance I/Q ADC and I/Q DAC designed in a 28nm CMOS process.



The 6-bit, 1.056GSPS I/Q ADC supports input signals up to 400 MHz and features a differential full-scale range of 0.6Vpp and excellent static and dynamic performance. The ADC architecture is optimized to maximize performance while minimizing power and area consumption.



The 6-bit, 1.056GSPS I/Q DAC is a current steering DAC designed to drive a 100ohm different output load. The output full-scale current can be digitally programmed from 1-to-5mA.



The AFE includes a bandgap voltage/current reference to generate a power supply insensitive ADC reference voltage. The reference also generates the DAC bias current which is proportional to an off-chip resistor.

Features

6-bit resolution, variable update rate up to 1 GSPS

Fully differential current output, fully specified from -40C to 125C

Ultra low power dissipation

High linearity

Low noise spectral density

Wide output bandwidth

Available in I/Q and arrayed configurations

Over 20 years of delivering industry leading data converters for high volume production

Benefits

Class leading performance

Ultra low power

Compact area

Standard CMOS process (no special layers)

-40C to 125C operation

Deliverables

Datasheet

Hard Macro (GDSII)

Characterization Report (as applicable)

Abstract View (LEF) for top level connectivity

Integration and Customer Support

Applications