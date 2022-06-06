The CC-204IP Wideband Power Amplifier is a paralleled, multi-stage RF Power Amplifier that possesses a variable 6Mhz to 5.8Ghz output frequency range and scalable power output gain varying for +2dBm to +16dBm. The CC-204IP Power Amplifier can be configured as a single stage or multiple paralleled stages, dependent on needed output drive power and noise figure. The basic cell is 300um X 400um but can be smaller in dimension depending on antenna impedance and PA center frequency. For 6 paralleled stages, the total area is 848um X 848um. The present inductor area is 735um X 735um for 6 stages. As the needed inductor shrinks, or if circuits are allowed under the inductor, the overall PA area shrinks. The RF PA amplifier is designed to be bandgap current source controlled (a bandgap can be included in the IP as an option), and as such is stable over temperature. The architecture gain is designed to be digitally switched stage controlled and analog adjusted via controlled tail current sources in the amplifier itself. The PA architecture can be a single stage or paralleled for additional RF power output. The impedances of each cascaded PA stage can be adjusted to directly match any given antenna, making the IP adjustably matched to any antenna environment.