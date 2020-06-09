64-bit CPU with Modern RISC Architecture, MemBoost and PMA
AX27 features branch prediction, instruction and data caches, local memories, ECC error protection, and Andes Custom Extension™ to add custom instructions to accelerate performance and reduce power consumption. In addition, it incorporates MemBoost to greatly enhance memory bandwidth and reduce memory latencies for applications with intensive memory accesses. AX27 also includes vectored and preemptive interrupts to serve diversified system events, AXI 64-bit bus, rich power management, and JTAG debug interface and trace interface for software development support.
Features
- AndeStar™ V5 Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), compliant to RISC-V technology
- Floating point extensions
- DSP/SIMD ISA to boost the performance of voice, audio, image and signal processing
- Andes extensions, architected for performance and functionality enhancements
- Separately licensable Andes Custom Extension™ (ACE) for customized acceleration
- 64-bit CPU architecture, enabling software to utilize the memory spaces far beyond 4G bytes imposed by 32-bit CPUs
- 16/32-bit mixable instruction format for compacting code density
- Branch predication to speed up control code
- Return Address Stack (RAS) to speed up procedure returns
- Memory Management Unit (MMU), Physical Memory Protection (PMP) and Programmable Physical Memory Attributes (PMA)
- MemBoost for heavy memory transactions
- Flexibly configurable Platform-Level Interrupt Controller (PLIC) for supporting wide range of system event scenarios
- Enhancement of vectored interrupt handling for real-time performance
- Advanced CoDense™ technology to further reduce code size on top of "C" extension
Applications
- Machine Learning, Deep Learning
- Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition
- Linux Operating System Based Applications
- Advanced High Capacity Storages
Block Diagram of the 64-bit CPU with Modern RISC Architecture, MemBoost and PMA
