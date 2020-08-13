Front-end voice processing software package providing enhanced speech intelligibility for voice-enabled devices
64-bit CPU with RISC-V Vector Extension
Features
- AndeStar™ V5 Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), compliant to RISC-V technology
- RISC-V vector extension
- Vector Processing Unit (VPU) boost the performance of AI, AR/VR, computer vision, cryptography, and multimedia processing
- Andes extensions, architected for performance and functionality enhancements
- Separately licensable Andes Custom Extension™ (ACE) for customized acceleration
- 64-bit CPU architecture, enabling software to utilize the memory spaces far beyond 4G bytes imposed by 32-bit CPUs
- 16/32-bit mixable instruction format for compacting code density
- Branch predication to speed up control code
- Return Address Stack (RAS) to speed up procedure returns
- Physical Memory Protection (PMP) and Programmable Physical Memory Attributes (PMA)
- MemBoost for heavy memory transactions
- Flexibly configurable Platform-Level Interrupt Controller (PLIC) for supporting wide range of system event scenarios
- Enhancement of vectored interrupt handling for real-time performance
- Advanced CoDense™ technology to further reduce code size on top of “C” extension
Applications
- Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AR/VR
- Multimedia processing
- Cryptography
- Networking and scientific computing
Block Diagram of the 64-bit CPU with RISC-V Vector Extension
View 64-bit CPU with RISC-V Vector Extension full description to...
- see the entire 64-bit CPU with RISC-V Vector Extension datasheet
- get in contact with 64-bit CPU with RISC-V Vector Extension Supplier