The 64-bit NX27V is a vector processor with 5-stage scalar pipeline that supports the latest RISC-V specification, including the IMAFD standard instructions, “C” 16-bit compression instructions, “P” DSP extension instructions, “V” vector extension instructions and “N” for user-level interrupts. It brings enhanced performance in memory subsystem with higher memory bandwidth and memory latency reduction by supporting multiple outstanding data access. NX27V features branch prediction, instruction and data caches, local memories, ECC error protection, and Andes Custom Extension™ (ACE) to add proprietary instructions to accelerate performance/power consumption critical spots. It also includes vectored and preemptive interrupts to serve diversified system events. AXI data bus for wide data access, PowerBrake and WFI mode for rich power management, and JTAG debug interface and trace interface for software development support. NX27V contains powerful Vector Processing Unit (VPU). It is ideal for applications with large arrays of data such as machine/deep learning, AR/VR, cryptography, multimedia processing, networking and scientific computing.





Features

AndeStar™ V5 Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), compliant to RISC-V technology

RISC-V vector extension

Vector Processing Unit (VPU) boost the performance of AI, AR/VR, computer vision, cryptography, and multimedia processing

Andes extensions, architected for performance and functionality enhancements

Separately licensable Andes Custom Extension™ (ACE) for customized acceleration

64-bit CPU architecture, enabling software to utilize the memory spaces far beyond 4G bytes imposed by 32-bit CPUs

16/32-bit mixable instruction format for compacting code density

Branch predication to speed up control code

Return Address Stack (RAS) to speed up procedure returns

Physical Memory Protection (PMP) and Programmable Physical Memory Attributes (PMA)

MemBoost for heavy memory transactions

Flexibly configurable Platform-Level Interrupt Controller (PLIC) for supporting wide range of system event scenarios

Enhancement of vectored interrupt handling for real-time performance

Advanced CoDense™ technology to further reduce code size on top of “C” extension

Applications

Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AR/VR

Multimedia processing

Cryptography

Networking and scientific computing

Block Diagram of the 64-bit CPU with RISC-V Vector Extension