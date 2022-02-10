VEGA AS4161 features a quad core out-of-order processing engine with a 16-stage pipeline for high performance compute requirements. The processor also supports single and double precision floating point instructions, and MMU for Linux based applications. This high-performance application core comes with Instruction Cache, Data Cache and an advanced branch prediction for efficient branch execution. The processor has separate Level 1 Instruction cache and Data cache along with Level 2 Cache facilitating high performance applications such as Media server, Single Board Computer, Storage, and Networking etc.