AndesCore™ AX45MP 64-bit multicore CPU IP is an 8-stage superscalar processor based on AndeStar™ V5 architecture. It supports RISC-V standard “G (IMAC-FD)” extensions, “C” 16-bit compression instructions, DSP/SIMD ‘P’ extension (draft), user-level interrupt ‘N’ extension, and Andes performance/ functionality enhancements for faster memory accesses and branch handling, plus Andes Custom Extension™ (ACE) to add user-defined instructions. It features MMU for Linux based applications, branch prediction for efficient branch execution, level-1 instruction/data caches and local memories for low-latency accesses.



The AX45MP symmetric multiprocessor supports up to 4 cores and a level-2 cache controller with instruction and data prefetch. Coherence manger implements MESI protocol to manage level-1 cache coherence, including I/O coherence for cacheless bus masters. Other AX45MP features include ECC for level-1/2 memory soft error protection, Platform-Level Interrupt Controller (PLIC) with enhancements for vectored dispatch and priority-based preemption, CoDense™, StackSafe™ for software quality improvement, and QuickNap™, PowerBrake, and WFI for power management.