Rambus DPA Resistant Cryptographic Accelerator Core ChaCha20 – Fast
64-bit Multiprocessor with Level-2 Cache-Coherence
The AX45MP symmetric multiprocessor supports up to 4 cores and a level-2 cache controller with instruction and data prefetch. Coherence manger implements MESI protocol to manage level-1 cache coherence, including I/O coherence for cacheless bus masters. Other AX45MP features include ECC for level-1/2 memory soft error protection, Platform-Level Interrupt Controller (PLIC) with enhancements for vectored dispatch and priority-based preemption, CoDense™, StackSafe™ for software quality improvement, and QuickNap™, PowerBrake, and WFI for power management.
View 64-bit Multiprocessor with Level-2 Cache-Coherence full description to...
- see the entire 64-bit Multiprocessor with Level-2 Cache-Coherence datasheet
- get in contact with 64-bit Multiprocessor with Level-2 Cache-Coherence Supplier