The A70X is a powerful 64-bit RISC-V application processor aimed at systems running Linux. The core has an in-order 7-stage pipeline enabling greater than 1 GHz frequencies in 22nm HPC.

The core includes integrated L1 data and instruction caches, an interrupt controller and RISC-V Debug module optionally with PC trace.

Like all Codasip RISC-V cores it is possible to create custom instructions using Codasip Studio to extend the ISA and to generate corresponding hardware and software development kits.

