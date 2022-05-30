The CC-205IP Wideband CMOS RF Rectifier is a CMOS full wave rectifier with a 6Mhz to 5.8Ghz rectification frequency range capability, can rectify input power signals ranging from -18dBm to over +33dBm, while maintaining a 40% to 90% conversion efficiency. The CC-205IP, at maximum efficiency at 5.8Ghz, outputs a 3.3V DC voltage with a current capacity of 125mA, making it ideal for on chip RF Power Transfer and Broadcasting, and RFID transceivers. The CC-205IP can be interfaced to on and off chip supercapacitors, making the IP block ideal for RF Power Transfer Systems in burst mode operation. The CC-205IP has an aspect ratio of 140um X 140um making it an ideal choice for RFID chips and systems. The CC-205IP features wideband, adjustable Antenna matching capability, with the ability of directly interfacing to a given antenna impedance, avoiding the conversion losses incurred with an antenna to rectifier interface matching network. The rectifier block features a -40 dB S11 return loss, adding to it’s overall conversion efficiency. The CC-205IP Wideband CMOS RF Rectifier is available on XFABs XT013 manufacturing process, and can be ported to any given RFCMOS process.