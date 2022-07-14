The WEA28HPS45 is a wide band fractional –N frequency synthesizer with the integrated ability to synchronize the VCO’s output phase implemented in the GlobalFoundries 45RFSOI process. It uses a reference input ranging from 25 MHz to 300 MHz, either with the use of a Crystal Oscillator topology or differential through an ECL level amplifier. The WEA28HPS45 can generate an RF signal ranging from 7 GHz up to 28 GHz frequency range with a bank of 4 integrated VCOs and the use of an RF frequency doubler. The synthesizer has the ability to automatically lock into the selected frequency utilizing an algorithm that selects linearly between the various VCOs and binary weights between the 128 bands. The WEA28HPS45 is powered by 1.8 V supply.