7-28GHz output, Low phase Noise Fractional-N Synthesizer
View 7-28GHz output, Low phase Noise Fractional-N Synthesizer full description to...
- see the entire 7-28GHz output, Low phase Noise Fractional-N Synthesizer datasheet
- get in contact with 7-28GHz output, Low phase Noise Fractional-N Synthesizer Supplier
Block Diagram of the 7-28GHz output, Low phase Noise Fractional-N Synthesizer
N frequency synthesizer IP
- wide band fractional – N frequency synthesizer
- Wide band Fractional-N frequency synthesizer with on-chip LO frequency doubler
- 50-800 MHz phase-locked loop frequency synthesizer
- Integrated Fractional-N RF Synthesizer, Oscillator
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n Transceiver 2.4GHz+PA+Balun
- 802.11 b/g/n Transceiver w/ ADC & DAC