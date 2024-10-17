Compact ARC EM Processors feature excellent code density, small size, and ultra-low power consumption for power-sensitive, area-critical embedded applications
7.5 Gbps DDR CML IPs library
• CML receiver (CML_RX);
• CML transmitter (CML_TX).
• Reference current/voltage source (CML_RS);
• Reference current/voltage buffer (CML_BIAS).
The CML_RX block is intended to receive a CML signal and convert it to a CMOS signal. The CML_TX block is intended to convert signal from CMOS to CML standard and transmit CML signal to external circuits. CML_TX has pre-emphasis circuit.
The CML_RS block is intended to output reference currents and voltage for drivers, as well as for Bias block. CML_BIAS is used to buffer and split reference currents between the receiver and transmitter channels.
