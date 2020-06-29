DAC IP Macro.

Originally developed for high speed optical communication systems but used in many other applications

Low power consumption

Small area

Simple integration process



Generic, flexible, silicon-proven

Larger range of IP Macro family is available

Field proven: many different variants deployed in various devices in the market



Development Kits for initial evaluation available (SNEUADCDAC16H)



Features

DAC with ultra-high sampling rate, low power, high BW, high ENOB

Process technology: 16nm

Resolution: 8 bit

Sampling rate: 70 – 120 GSa/s

Differential analogue input: 800mVPPDIFF

Output clock @Fs/128 to digital core per channel

Bandwidth (-3dB): 0.31*Fs

Fully programmable and high performance fractional DPLL

Available in single channel, IQ pair, 2x IQ pair and 4x IQ pair

Fully specified for -5C to 100C operation

APB control interface

Benefits

Socionext has over 40 years’ experience and is a leader in state-of-the art system-on-chip technology and provides high performance SoC designs, serial transceiver technologies and advanced packaging solutions.

Socionext combines specialist high-speed analogue, mixed-signal and digital designs having SoCs with large capacities, small sizes, and low power consumption through realization of 40nm, 28nm, 16nm and further advanced technologies.

Therefore, in addition to IP offering , also total SoC (ASIC) solutions that include proven high-speed and large-pin-count package design, and verification can be supported/provided.

IP and Base Technology for the most Advanced Digital Coherent SoCs including:

Low-power, high-speed ADC



Low-power, high-speed DAC



Low-power High-speed VSR/MR/LR SerDes (1–56 Gb/s)



Jitter Cleaning PLLs



Temperature Sensor

Deliverables

Documentation: Datasheet, User Guides, Test Report

Hard Macro & integration support

Abstract LEF and timing LIB files with constraints

Behavioral Verilog model

Example test bench

Layout/Package guide

Applications

Wireline /Optical Networking / OTN

Wireless / Satellite Communication

Antenna / Phased-Array Communication Sytems/MIMO

Test & Measurement Equipment

Industrial and Customer applications

Block Diagram of the 8-bit ≤120GSa/s Ultra-high-speed DAC in TSMC 16nm CMOS