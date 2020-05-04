sROMet compiler - TSMC 40 nm uLPeFlash - Non volatile memory optimized for high density and low power - Dual Voltage - compiler range up to 1M
8-bit 16MS/s 5Volt Voltage DAC
This 8 -bit Voltage DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±0.5LSB DNL and ±0.5LSB INL. The S3DA16M8BS28FDS is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.
Features
- 28nm Samsung FDS Process, 6 Metals Used
- 1.8V, 5.0V and 0.9V Supplies
- 8 Bit Voltage DAC resolution
- Sampling Rate of 16.MHz
- Max Fout <500KHz
- Upto 4.5Vpp Single Ended Output Range
- Low Power
- DNL< 0.5LSB Typ.; INL< 0.5LSB Typ.
- SNR = 43dB, SFDR = 48dB, Fout= 100KHz
- Stand-By and Power-Down Modes
- Ultra Small Area
Benefits
- High Frequency combined with High Dynamic Range
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)
- Integration Guidelines and Support
- (Subject to Agreement)
Applications
- Line Driver
- House Keeping
- Auxiliary Functions
Block Diagram of the 8-bit 16MS/s 5Volt Voltage DAC
