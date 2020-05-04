The S3DA16M8BS28FDS is a Voltage DAC that is ideal for low frequency housekeeping applications. The Voltage DAC is implemented with as a current steering architecture and output buffer which implement I-V conversion to drive capacitive load. The VOUT is a Single Ended voltage with a 4.5V output swing when supply is 5V. The S3DA16M8BS28FDS is also capable of working down 3.3V supply giving a voltage swing of 2.97V. The power of the Voltage DAC is determined by the load, maximum sample rate and supply voltage. Trade-offs can be made on the power consumption.



This 8 -bit Voltage DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±0.5LSB DNL and ±0.5LSB INL. The S3DA16M8BS28FDS is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries and process nodes upon request.

Features

28nm Samsung FDS Process, 6 Metals Used

1.8V, 5.0V and 0.9V Supplies

8 Bit Voltage DAC resolution

Sampling Rate of 16.MHz

Max Fout <500KHz

Upto 4.5Vpp Single Ended Output Range

Low Power

DNL< 0.5LSB Typ.; INL< 0.5LSB Typ.

SNR = 43dB, SFDR = 48dB, Fout= 100KHz

Stand-By and Power-Down Modes

Ultra Small Area

Benefits

High Frequency combined with High Dynamic Range

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

(Subject to Agreement)

Applications

Line Driver

House Keeping

Auxiliary Functions

Block Diagram of the 8-bit 16MS/s 5Volt Voltage DAC