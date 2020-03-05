8-bit DAC TSMC
The agileDAC GP digital-to-analog converter is suited for signal conversion and driving in applications such as in IoT, Security, Automotive, AI and general SoCs and ASICs.
Agile Analog designs are based on tried and tested architectures to ensure reliability and functionality. Our automated design methodology is programmatic, systematic and repeatable leading to analog IP that is more verifiable, more robust and more reliable. Our methodology also allows us to quickly re-target our IP to different process options.
For a further product information, please contact sales@agileanalog.com
Features
- Configurable to your specification
- Up to 8-bit resolution
- Up to 1 MSps sample rate
- Low INL and DNL (monotonic + no missing codes)
- Embedded logic with AMBA APB interface to simplify test and operation
- Integrated bandgap voltage and current reference
- Low power consumption
- Standby Mode
- Compact Die Area
- Standard CMOS process
- Operation over wide temperature range: -40C to 125C
Benefits
- Best-in-class deliverables for easy and seamless integration: our engineers have extensive experience taking complex SoCs from design to mass production
- We believe that success is not just measured by delivery of netlist and layout, rather it extends to mass-production and beyond
- Automated design procedure accelerates design time and enables quick re-centering with latest PDK updates so you can tape out with the latest foundry models
- Tried and tested architecture ensures reliability and functionality
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Design Report
- Integration Guide
- Test Guide
- Integration model
- Tapeout Checklist
- Physical Verification Report
- Functional models
- Timing model (.LIB)
- Layout Floorplanning (LEF)
- Netlist (CDL)
- Layout (GDSII)
Applications
- IoT, Security, Automotive, AI, SoCs, ASICs
Block Diagram of the 8-bit DAC TSMC IP Core
View 8-bit DAC TSMC full description to...
- see the entire 8-bit DAC TSMC datasheet
- get in contact with 8-bit DAC TSMC Supplier
DAC IP
- 12-Bit 1.43GS/s Current Steering DAC
- 24bit Audio ADC/24bit Video DAC
- 12-bit, High Speed Current Steering DAC in TSMC (65nm, 40nm, 28nm, 16nm, 12nm)
- 12-bit, 8 GSPS High Performance RF DAC in 16nm CMOS
- Up to 105 dB of SNR, 24-bit stereo CODEC with PDM to PWM transmodulator DAC and embedded regulator
- Up to 105 dB of SNR, 24-bit stereo CODEC with PDM to PWM transmodulator DAC and embedded regulator