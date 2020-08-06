The OT2101t180 is a low cost, low power, 8 bit single ended, SAR based, ADC core, with a 1Ms/S sample rate. It is designed for 1.8V operation with a typical 1.2V bandgap reference voltage.



Can be use used synchronous, or asynchronously with the available OT2912t zero pin oscillator.



Customized references and input buffers are available.



Designed for TSMC 0.18µ processes with MoM capacitors, or optionally MiM capacitors.



Multi-use licensing is $12K.





Features

8 bits resolution.

Supply voltage 1.6-2.0V.

7.3 bit ENOB.

Sample and hold operation.

2-12MHz clock frequency.

Gated clock.

Requires reference and reference/2 bias.

Area 0.01mm2.

Idle power typically 100nW.

Block Diagram of the 8 bit SAR ADC IP Core