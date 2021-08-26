The S3DA300K8BT40 is a low sample rate DAC that is ideal for low frequency housekeeping applications. The DAC is

implemented with a resistive architecture. The DAC output is a single ended voltage with an output swing of up to Rail-

To-Rail.

An external Reference Voltage or a Power Supply Reference can be applied to the DAC. The Reference Voltage

selected determines the Output Signal Range of the DAC.

This 8-bit DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±0.5LSB DNL and ±1.0LSB INL.

The S3DA300K8BT40 is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries

and process nodes upon request.