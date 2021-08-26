800MHz, 12-bit High Speed Delta Sigma ADC for 5G, LiDAR and Imaging
8-Bit Voltage DAC - TSMC 40nm ULP eFlash
implemented with a resistive architecture. The DAC output is a single ended voltage with an output swing of up to Rail-
To-Rail.
An external Reference Voltage or a Power Supply Reference can be applied to the DAC. The Reference Voltage
selected determines the Output Signal Range of the DAC.
This 8-bit DAC features an excellent static performance that includes ±0.5LSB DNL and ±1.0LSB INL.
The S3DA300K8BT40 is ideal for integration with a DSP engine, and can be cost-effectively ported across foundries
and process nodes upon request.
