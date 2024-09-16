8-stage superscalar processor that supports ISO 26262 ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) -D level functional safety for automotive applications
The D45-SE includes “G” (“IMAFD”) standard instructions, “C” 16-bit compression instructions, “P” Packed-SIMD/DSP instructions, and “B” bit manipulation. D45-SE equipped with comprehensive SIMD/DSP instructions that can boost the performance of voice, audio, image and signal processing. Its ”B” extensions provide some combination of code size reduction, performance improvement, and energy reduction, and “FD” extensions support IEEE754-compliance single and double precision floating point instructions. D45-SE incorporates MemBoost to greatly enhance memory bandwidth and reduce memory latencies for applications with intensive memory accesses. Other features include ECC for memory soft error protection, Platform-Level Interrupt Controller (PLIC) with enhancements for vectored dispatch and priority-based preemption, CoDense™ and StackSafe™ for software quality improvement, PowerBrake and WFI for power management.
View 8-stage superscalar processor that supports ISO 26262 ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) -D level functional safety for automotive applications full description to...
- see the entire 8-stage superscalar processor that supports ISO 26262 ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) -D level functional safety for automotive applications datasheet
- get in contact with 8-stage superscalar processor that supports ISO 26262 ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) -D level functional safety for automotive applications Supplier
Block Diagram of the 8-stage superscalar processor that supports ISO 26262 ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) -D level functional safety for automotive applications
RISC-V; superscalar;dual-issue;8-stage pipeline;microprocessor;DSP IP
- 32-bit 8-stage superscalar processor that supports RISC-V specification, including GCNP (DSP)
- 32-bit 8-stage superscalar processor that supports RISC-V specification, including GCNP and Linux
- 64-bit 8-stage superscalar processor that supports RISC-V specification, including GCNP and Linux
- 64-bit RISC-V Multicore Processor with 1024-bit Vector Extension
- Compact, Secure and Performance Efficiency 32-bit RISC-V Core
- 64-bit Multiprocessor with Level-2 Cache-Coherence