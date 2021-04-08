055TSMC_PA_05 is a block includes a power amplifier (PA), output power adjustment system and supply voltage stabilizer. The PA is designed to provide the required power of the transmission path output signal and provides a wide range of output power adjustment. The output power adjustment system is designed to generate a gain control signal, detect the output signal and set thresholds for monitoring its level. The adjustment system can operate in one of two modes:

- Automatic mode

- Manual mode with digital control

The supply voltage stabilizer is used to form an internal reference voltage, and also performs the function of a voltage regulator with the ability to adjust the output level.

