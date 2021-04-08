8 to 12 GHz power amplifier
- Automatic mode
- Manual mode with digital control
The supply voltage stabilizer is used to form an internal reference voltage, and also performs the function of a voltage regulator with the ability to adjust the output level.
View 8 to 12 GHz power amplifier full description to...
- see the entire 8 to 12 GHz power amplifier datasheet
- get in contact with 8 to 12 GHz power amplifier Supplier
PA IP
- L Band RF PA Driver Amplifier
- PA detector - GlobalFoundries 130nm RFSOI
- UE LTE-M (Cat-M) / NB-IoT SAW-less TRX 400MHz~2.7GHz (no PA)
- UE LTE-M (Cat-M) / NB-IoT SAW-less TRX 400MHz~2.7GHz (with integrated PA)
- NB-IoT SAW-lessTRX 400MHz~2.2GHz (w/o PA / w/ PA)
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n Transceiver 2.4GHz+PA+TR/Switch+Balun+onChip/Match