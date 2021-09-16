The 800Gbps Ethernet IP solution offers a fully integrated Ethernet Technology Consortium (ETC) compliant solution for use in core networks, Ethernet switching and network interface card (NIC) applications. The Ethernet cores implement an efficient architecture to achieve best in class resource utilization and performance numbers for targeting the complete 800Gbps Ethernet solution to ASICs as well as FPGAs. The ETC 800G Ethernet is designed as an interface that uses eight 106Gb/s lanes using two IEEE802.3 400G PCS instances with a single IEEE802.3 compliant 800G MAC.



