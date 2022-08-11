The Alphawave IP OmegaCORE 800G_AX is a cutting-edge solution with the latency, power, and area highly optimized for artificial intelligence applications. It supports the Physical Coding Sublayer (PCS) for 64B/66B, type 800GBASE-R function based on the IEEE 802.3bs/cd, Forward Error Correction (FEC), and Media Access Control (MAC) layer function. It supports a single-channel of 800GE or a combination of lower rates of 100GE, 200GE, and 400GE.