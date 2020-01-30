The EL2100 high performance low power 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz transceiver is designed for IoT applicationswith TSMC 40nm LP process technology.It includes an 802.11 b/g/n compliant direct-conversion transceiver with I/Q ADC,I/Q DAC, and a 5GHz frequency synthesizer. A total solution is made when combining this transceiver with an 802.11 b/g/n baseband



Features

ultra-high performance, ultra-low power, stable

Applications

Wireless Video/Audio, Home Automation and Appliance

Block Diagram of the 802.11 b/g/n Transceiver w/ ADC & DAC