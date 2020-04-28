8K TICO-RAW Encoder / Decoder
TICO-RAW is a perfect solution for augmented reality, automotive (ADAS), machine vision, professional and consumer cameras, drones or mobiles devices. The technology is extremely low-power and tiny in ASIC or FPGA, fast and powerful in CPU or GPU, and suitable for latency-critical environments.
Thanks to its innovative processing and coding, the full power of the image sensor is preserved while reducing the bandwidth and storage needs. It offers high image quality and the capability to manage high resolution, high frame rate and high dynamic range workflows. TICO-RAW is the world’s first codec that can offer compression efficiency with such low complexity on bayer patterns.
Features
- Lossless quality down to 1 bpp
- Up to 100 Megapixels
- Robust over multiple encoding/decoding generations
- Low power / small for FPGA or ASIC. Low logic & low memory usage (no external DDR)
- Zero latency: few lines of latency
- Highly parallelizable, Real-time or faster than real-time in CPU and GPU
- support of image sensors up to 16 bits
Benefits
- SAFEGUARDING ALL ADVANTAGES OF AN UNCOMPRESSED STREAM
- Low power consumption (through lightweight processing),
- Ultra low-latency in coding and decoding.
- Lossless picture quality
- Small size on chip
- Fast on software (CPU and GPU)
- WITHOUT SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REQUIRED BANDWIDTH & COST
- Low power consumption (through reasonable bandwidth interfaces)
- Longer cable runs
- Perfect fit for existing and new infrastructures
- More pixels at a reduced cost (more resolutions, higher frame rates, higher bit depth)
Deliverables
- ASIC Encoder / Decoder IP-cores
- Xilinx ENcoder / Decoder IP-cores
- Intel Encoder / Decoder IP-cores
- Nvidia GPU Decoder SDK
- Intel X86-64 Decoder SDK
Applications
- Editing
- Display Connectivity & Interfaces and Mobile Devices
- Image Sensors & Cameras (HD,4K,8K,360, High Speed)
- Automotive, ADAS systems
- Machine Vision (cameras, frame grabber, extenders)
- Medical , Operating Rooms
- VR/AR system transmission
View 8K TICO-RAW Encoder / Decoder full description to...
- see the entire 8K TICO-RAW Encoder / Decoder datasheet
- get in contact with 8K TICO-RAW Encoder / Decoder Supplier