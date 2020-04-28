Engineered at intoPIX, TICO-RAW is an innovative, lossless quality, low-power, low-memory and line-based image processing and compression technology created to unleash image sensor dataflows.



TICO-RAW is a perfect solution for augmented reality, automotive (ADAS), machine vision, professional and consumer cameras, drones or mobiles devices. The technology is extremely low-power and tiny in ASIC or FPGA, fast and powerful in CPU or GPU, and suitable for latency-critical environments.

Thanks to its innovative processing and coding, the full power of the image sensor is preserved while reducing the bandwidth and storage needs. It offers high image quality and the capability to manage high resolution, high frame rate and high dynamic range workflows. TICO-RAW is the world’s first codec that can offer compression efficiency with such low complexity on bayer patterns.

Features

Lossless quality down to 1 bpp

Up to 100 Megapixels

Robust over multiple encoding/decoding generations

Low power / small for FPGA or ASIC. Low logic & low memory usage (no external DDR)

Zero latency: few lines of latency

Highly parallelizable, Real-time or faster than real-time in CPU and GPU

support of image sensors up to 16 bits

Benefits

SAFEGUARDING ALL ADVANTAGES OF AN UNCOMPRESSED STREAM

Low power consumption (through lightweight processing),



Ultra low-latency in coding and decoding.



Lossless picture quality



Small size on chip



Fast on software (CPU and GPU)

WITHOUT SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REQUIRED BANDWIDTH & COST

Low power consumption (through reasonable bandwidth interfaces)



Longer cable runs



Perfect fit for existing and new infrastructures



More pixels at a reduced cost (more resolutions, higher frame rates, higher bit depth)

Deliverables

ASIC Encoder / Decoder IP-cores

Xilinx ENcoder / Decoder IP-cores

Intel Encoder / Decoder IP-cores

Nvidia GPU Decoder SDK

Intel X86-64 Decoder SDK

Applications