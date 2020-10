TICO-XS encoder is a visually lossless and JPEG-XS compliant IP-core specifically designed for the industry. This revolutionary technology is extremely tiny in FPGAs/ASIC, robust for real-time operations on CPU & GPU, with no latency.



Engineered by intoPIX, the codec has been standardized as JPEG XS and is the first ISO standard (ISO/IEC 21122) designed for latency-critical applications offering lossless quality at low complexity , SAFEGUARDING ALL ADVANTAGES OF AN UNCOMPRESSED STREAM