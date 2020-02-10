The ADPS50500 is a controller for a non-isolated capacitor

drop AC-DC converter. Using a minimum of external

components, it allows high efficiency conversion of AC line to

low voltage DC. It is optimised for use in low duty cycle

applications characterised by long periods of low power sleep

followed by short bursts of higher power activity. It maintains

excellent efficiency in these applications enabling <5mW

power consumption which is regarded as zero power by IEC

62301 Clause 4.5.

Features

180nm TSMC BCD process

85 to 265V AC input

Configurable 1.8V to 5.0V DC Output

Up to 50mA continuous / 500mA peak DC current

Line power fail alert

Long holdup time without using supercap

80% continuous mode efficiency

60% efficiency in low duty-cycle active / sleep mode

Low input VAR

No external inductor

Low peripheral component count

Benefits

Low BoM Cost Power Supply

Deliverables

As part of the License Agreement the components listed can be delivered:

Datasheet



Flat Netlist (cdl)



Layout View (gds2)



Abstract View (lef)



Timing View (tlf)



Behavioral Model (Verilog.v)



Silicon Samples



Demonstration Evaluation Board



Integration Support



Characterization Report

Applications

E-metering, energy monitoring

Smart Light

Connected temperature, presence sensors

Access control / Intrusion detection

Remote lock / actuator

IoT devices

Block Diagram of the AC-DC converter 220/110VAC to 5V-1.8VDC