AC-DC converter 220/110VAC to 5V-1.8VDC
drop AC-DC converter. Using a minimum of external
components, it allows high efficiency conversion of AC line to
low voltage DC. It is optimised for use in low duty cycle
applications characterised by long periods of low power sleep
followed by short bursts of higher power activity. It maintains
excellent efficiency in these applications enabling <5mW
power consumption which is regarded as zero power by IEC
62301 Clause 4.5.
Features
- 180nm TSMC BCD process
- 85 to 265V AC input
- Configurable 1.8V to 5.0V DC Output
- Up to 50mA continuous / 500mA peak DC current
- Line power fail alert
- Long holdup time without using supercap
- 80% continuous mode efficiency
- 60% efficiency in low duty-cycle active / sleep mode
- Low input VAR
- No external inductor
- Low peripheral component count
Benefits
- Low BoM Cost Power Supply
Deliverables
- As part of the License Agreement the components listed can be delivered:
- Datasheet
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (tlf)
- Behavioral Model (Verilog.v)
- Silicon Samples
- Demonstration Evaluation Board
- Integration Support
- Characterization Report
Applications
- E-metering, energy monitoring
- Smart Light
- Connected temperature, presence sensors
- Access control / Intrusion detection
- Remote lock / actuator
- IoT devices
Block Diagram of the AC-DC converter 220/110VAC to 5V-1.8VDC
