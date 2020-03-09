- Silicon IP Catalog >
aCVi Video Receiver
SingMai are proposing the aCVi format as an 'Open Standard'. The specification for the format may be downloaded here: https://www.singmai.com/Documents/aCVi%20Format%20Specification%200.1.pdf
PT52 accepts aCVi encoded video which it decodes to an BT1120 style output.
Long distance transmission of HD video across coaxial or twisted pair cable.
Features
- Supports the decoding of all aCVi formats.
- Supports YCbCr or RAW data formats.
- Automatic standard detection.
Benefits
- >300m transmission through low cost coaxial cable or twisted pair cable
- Integrated ISP
- Accepts RAW data formats.
- Open standard interface.
Deliverables
- RTL compliant Verilog source code.
- 6 months design in support.
- Evaluation module available.
Applications
- Security
- CCTV
- Digital signage
- Pipeline inspection
- Subsea
- Remote inspection
