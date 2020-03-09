aCVi is SingMai's proprietary (and trademarked) method for the long distance transmission of high definition video.



SingMai are proposing the aCVi format as an 'Open Standard'. The specification for the format may be downloaded here: https://www.singmai.com/Documents/aCVi%20Format%20Specification%200.1.pdf



PT52 accepts aCVi encoded video which it decodes to an BT1120 style output.



Long distance transmission of HD video across coaxial or twisted pair cable.

Features

Supports the decoding of all aCVi formats.

Supports YCbCr or RAW data formats.

Automatic standard detection.

Benefits

>300m transmission through low cost coaxial cable or twisted pair cable

Integrated ISP

Accepts RAW data formats.

Open standard interface.

Deliverables

RTL compliant Verilog source code.

6 months design in support.

Evaluation module available.

Applications