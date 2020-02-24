- Silicon IP Catalog >
- Wireline Communication >
- Modulation/Demodulation >
- Quadrature Amplitude Modulation
aCVi video transmission IP core with integrated ISP
SingMai are proposing the aCVi format as an 'Open Standard'. The specification for the format may be downloaded here: https://www.singmai.com/Documents/aCVi%20Format%20Specification%200.1.pdf
PT56 interfaces directly to the image sensor or to BT1120 YCbCr video.
Long distance transmission of HD video across coaxial or twisted pair cable.
Features
- Supports the encoding of all aCVi formats.
- Supports YCbCr or RAW data formats.
- Automatic standard detection.
- Can interface directly to the image sensor.
Benefits
- >300m transmission through low cost coaxial cable or twisted pair cable
- Integrated ISP
- Transmits RAW data.
- Open standard interface.
Deliverables
- RTL compliant Verilog source code.
- 6 months design in support.
- Evaluation module available.
Applications
- Security
- CCTV
- Digital signage
- Pipeline inspection
- Subsea
- Remote inspection
Block Diagram of the aCVi video transmission IP core with integrated ISP
View aCVi video transmission IP core with integrated ISP full description to...
- see the entire aCVi video transmission IP core with integrated ISP datasheet
- get in contact with aCVi video transmission IP core with integrated ISP Supplier