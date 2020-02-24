aCVi is SingMai's proprietary (and trademarked) method for the long distance transmission of high definition video.



SingMai are proposing the aCVi format as an 'Open Standard'. The specification for the format may be downloaded here: https://www.singmai.com/Documents/aCVi%20Format%20Specification%200.1.pdf



PT56 interfaces directly to the image sensor or to BT1120 YCbCr video.



Long distance transmission of HD video across coaxial or twisted pair cable.

Features

Supports the encoding of all aCVi formats.

Supports YCbCr or RAW data formats.

Automatic standard detection.

Can interface directly to the image sensor.

Benefits

>300m transmission through low cost coaxial cable or twisted pair cable

Integrated ISP

Transmits RAW data.

Open standard interface.

Deliverables

RTL compliant Verilog source code.

6 months design in support.

Evaluation module available.

Applications

Security

CCTV

Digital signage

Pipeline inspection

Subsea

Remote inspection

Block Diagram of the aCVi video transmission IP core with integrated ISP