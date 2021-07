CYB-AES implements Rijndael cipher encoding and decoding in compliance with the NIST Advanced Encryption Standard. It supports all of the available key-sizes (128, 192, 256-bit) to be integrated into any AES design requirement. Basic core is designed only for encryption. Enhanced versions are available that support encryption and decryption for various NIST cipher modes (ECB, CBC, OFB, CFB, CTR), as well as different datapath widths for size/performance tradeoff. It also includes the key expansion logic.



CYB-AES is fully synchronous and available in both source and netlist form. Cybertek Solution provides a comprehensive IP Portfolio in cryptography area.