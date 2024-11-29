AES GCM IP Core
Countermeasures against side-channel attacks (DPA) are implemented in the AES IP Core. AES GCM IP Core is compatible with Xilinx FPGAs and INTEL FPGAs. VHDL is used as the Hardware Description Language of the IP Core. GCM mode of operations is supported and implemented according to "NIST SP800-38a" and "NIST SP800-38d".
Block Diagram of the AES GCM IP Core IP Core
