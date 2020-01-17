The AES-GCM Multi-Booster crypto engine is a scalable implementation of the AES-GCM algorithm compliant with the NIST SP 800-38D standard. The unique architecture enables high throughput while maintaining an optimal resource usage.



The AES-GCM (Galois Counter Mode) is an authenticated encryption algorithm which combines the AES counter mode for encryption and the Galois field multiplier for the authentication. The encryption and authentication occur in parallel to enable high throughput. Part of the data, such as the protocol header, may only be authenticated as it is done for MACsec.



The AES-GCM is the only authenticated encryption algorithm recommended by NIST enabling very high throughput. The GCM cipher mode is well suited to secure high speed communication channels and referenced in several standards such as MACsec (IEEE 802.1A), Fiber Channel Security Protocol (FC-SP), IPsec.



Overview

The unique architecture enables high level of flexibility. The throughput and features requested will be taken into account in order to select the most optimal configuration. It is easily portable to ASIC and FPGA technologies and addresses a wide range of networking applications where security is a concern.



The AES-GCM Multi-Booster crypto engine includes key management and context switching. The optimized context switching enables handling of multiple virtual streams of data within a single core. The key can be selected for each packet independently. The advanced pipelined architecture of the AES-GCM core enables small data packets to be processed without penalty on performance.



For other AES solutions, please see dedicated product sheets: AES Multi-Purpose (BA411e) and AES-XTS Multi-Booster (BA416).





Features

ASIC and FPGA

High throughput:

ASIC: >400 Gbps



FPGA: 100 Gbps/s

Guaranteed performance with small packets

128-bit and 256-bit key

NIST SP 800-38D compliant

Scalable solution

Can be provided with AXI DMA & software

Context switching & management

Low latency

Best trade-off between area and performance

Straight forward integration with simple FIFO interfaces

Benefits

Scalable and flexible AES-GCM Engine

The BA415 AES-GCM includes key management and context switching. The optimized context switching enables handling of multiple virtual streams of data within a single core.



The key can be selected for each packet independently. The advanced pipelined architecture of the AES-GCM core enables small data packets to be processed without penalty on performance.

Easy-to-Integrate

An easy-to-use solution with predictable resources and performances on ASIC and FPGA. The simple FIFO interfaces make it easy to integrate in any design.

Deliverables

Netlist or RTL

Scripts for synthesis

Self-checking TestBench based on FIPS vectors

Datasheet

Integration guide

Applications

MACsec/IPsec/TLS

Optical transport

Broadband access

WPA3 support

Block Diagram of the AES-GCM Multi-Booster IP Core