XIP1183B from Xiphera is a balanced Intellectual Property (IP) core implementing the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) with 256 bits long key in XTS mode.



AES-XTS is block-oriented cipher used primarily for protecting the confidentiality of data at rest. Consequently, AES-XTS is widely used for encrypting the contents of hard drives and other storage devices.



AES-XTS is a tweakable block cipher, and as it instantiates the underlying AES block cipher twice, the key material for AES-XTS is twice longer than for the constituent individual AES block ciphers.



The encrypted data depends not only on the plaintext and encryption key, but also on the logical address of the data on the storage device. This means that identical plaintexts get encrypted differently at different logical addresses.



XIP1183B has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology, and the functionality of XIP1183B does not rely on any FPGA manufacturer-specific features.