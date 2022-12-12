AES256-XTS IP Core (AES256XTSIP) implement the advanced encryption standard (AES) with XEX Tweakable Block Cipher with Ciphertext Stealing (XTS) which is widely used in protecting the confidentiality of data on storage devices.



AES256XTSIP works with 256-bit encryption key and 256-bit tweakable key. According to this “ciphertext stealing” method, it can encrypt or decrypt sequences of arbitrary lengths of data block. Where the data length must be more than or equal 128 bits or 16 bytes.



AES256XTSIP consists of AES256XTSENC module which is encryption module and AES256XTSDEC module which is decryption module. which each module contains of Tweak Generator and AES256 for encryption/decryption.