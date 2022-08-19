WhisperTrigger allows your system to detect voice activity and increase its battery life. Our robust and silicon-proven, Voice Activity Detection solution, provides ultra-low-power Always-On Voice listening IP for a fast time to market. The WT-d.03 is a pure logic Virtual Component (ViC) containing a Voice Activity Detection (VAD) engine for ultra-low power applications. The WT-d detects the presence of a voice at the output of a DMIC or at the output of a voice ADC embedded on SoC to switch on the system to perform Keyword Spotting.