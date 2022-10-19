The WEA8ADB45 is an 8-bit successive approximation Analog to Digital Converter. The converter consumes 9.17 mW from a 1.8 V supply during the conversion cycle. It is capable of sampling a rail-to-rail input voltage. The WEA8AD45B integrates a capacitor-based DAC with an inherent trackand- hold circuit, a dynamic comparator with dc-offset compensation, and DC-offset calibration, the SAR logic state machine, two input buffers and a bandgap reference. The WEA48ADB45 requires 16 cycles for the conversion. The digital data are available at the 16th clock rising edge after the start signal rising edge. The input buffer has a programmable offset controlled by a 5-bit register. The reference voltage is programmable from a 5-bit register and can be trimmed to cancel out the ADC gain error.