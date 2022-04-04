The DesignWare® ARC® HS56, HS57D and HS58 processors feature a dual-issue, 32-bit superscalar architecture for use in embedded applications where performance and high clock speed are required. The cores can be clocked at up to 1.8 GHz in 16FFC processes (worst case, single core, base configuration) and offer outstanding performance delivering 3.0 DMIPS/MHz and 6.16 CoreMark/ MHz with a small area footprint and low power consumption. The ARC HS56, HS57D and HS58 processors are based on the advanced ARCv3 instruction set architecture (ISA) and pipeline, which provides leadership power efficiency and code density. For applications requiring higher performance, Multicore Processor (MP) versions of the HS56, HS57D and HS58 are available with support for up to 12 HS CPU cores and up to 16 hardware accelerators in the processor cluster. The ARC HS56 and HS57D feature level 1 (L1) instruction and data cache and close coupled memory (CCM) and are optimized for use in high-performance real-time embedded applications. The HS58 is designed for use in applications running Linux or SMP Linux. The HS58 has all the features of the HS56 plus support for L2 cache up to 16 MB and a Memory Management Unit (MMU). The HS56, HS57D and HS58 are designed to be used in applications such as SSD controllers, networking, wireless modems, automotive systems, smart appliances, and other high-end embedded applications.