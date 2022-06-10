ARINC 818 is a point-to-point serial protocol primarily used in avionics applications and supports the transmission of video, audio, and data. It is a flexible protocol that supports a wide variety of data rates and image formats.



The New Wave Design and Verification (New Wave DV) ARINC 818 Direct Memory Access (DMA) core provides a complete hardware IP solution for the receipt and transmission of the ARINC 818 protocol. It is optimized for embedded applications and offloads the formatting, timing, and management of the ARINC 818 link. With an advanced buffering and timing engine, it provides embedded processors with a simple and efficient way of interfacing with ARINC 818.



Included in the core is hardware-based container processing and an offload of frame handling including: ARINC 818 Container offload, hardware-based Object processing, DMA controller, frame building/checking, and CRC generation/checking. The core uses AXI-based interfaces for easy and flexible integration into AMD, Intel, and Microchip FPGAs.



The core is also available integrated into New Wave DV hardware with up to 16 ports per card. This provides a turnkey ARINC 818 solution and includes hardware, FPGA build, optics, and Windows/Linux software drivers.



