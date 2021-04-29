ARINC 818 Transmitter & Receiver
ARINC 818 (ADVB) is a high data rate video bus based on the ANSI Fiber Channel Audio-Video (FC-AV) protocol standards. Emphasizing cost reduction as well as speeding up the link initialization. ARINC 818 is a unidirectional interface that was developed for avionics systems, such as connecting mission processors to cockpit displays like HUDS, MFDs, PFDs, or HMDs. Used widely in Boeing 787 and the KC46A tanker, Airbus A350 and A400M, the COMAC C-919, the C-17, F15, F18 and various military aircrafts.
